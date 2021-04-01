Fatima Al Qadiri Delivers New Album of “Melancholic Longing” on Hyperdub 'Medieval Femme' LP is scheduled for May 14 release.

Photo: Lane Stewart

Fatima Al Qadiri will return to Hyperdub with a new album.

Medieval Femme is a suite of 10 tracks that expand on ideas formed in Atlantics, a soundtrack Al Qadiri recorded for French-Senegalese director Mati Diop’s Cannes 2019 Grand Prix-winning feature of the same name.

The album aims to capture the state of “melancholic longing” exemplified in the poetry of Arab women from the medieval period. Fatima seeks to transport the listener to “a place of reverie and desolation, to question the line between two seemingly opposite states and rejoice in celestial sorrow,” Hyperdub tells XLR8R. She does this using instrumentation from music of the middle ages, recast in a futuristic setting; expect soft-synth lutes, organs, and pipes that reverberate in space while gauzy pulses ripple in response.

Al Qadiri, a Senegal-born, Kuwait-raised composer currently based in Los Angeles, California, last released on Hyperdub with Shaneera, an homage to hometown friends and a celebration of regional queer influences. She debuted on the label in 2014 with Asiatisch, her first full-length effort.

Tracklisting



01. Medieval Femme

02. A Certain Concubine

03. Sheba

04. Vanity

05. Stolen Kiss Of A Succubus

06. Golden

07. Qasmuna (Dreaming)

08. Malaak

09. Tasakuba

10. Zandaq

Medieval Femme LP is scheduled for May 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Malaak” in full below and pre-order the album here.

<a href="https://fatimaalqadiri.bandcamp.com/album/medieval-femme">Medieval Femme by Fatima Al Qadiri</a>