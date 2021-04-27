Fink Reimagines Classics for 12-Track Album Retrospective 'IIUII' LP is scheduled for August 20 release.

Fink, real name Fin Greenall, will release an album retrospective for Ninja Tune‘s R’COUP’D imprint.

IIUII sees the Fink band re-recording key Fink tracks from between 2006 and 16—”that whole arc, from my bedroom to having a proper hit, playing the big festival stages with big production, and all the rest,” he says. In 2019, after heavy band touring for three years, Fink did a solo acoustic tour which took him full circle back to the simplicity of those early days—and making an album that reflected this seemed the right way to tie the whole story together. He describes it as a re-imagining and a unique take on the “best of” format.

While the album is a retrospective, to re-record those songs with the maturity that Fin and his band members have achieved is about “viewing the past through the lessons it has taught,” he says. “This was a chance to listen back through all the records, appreciate them for what they are, separate from the usual demands of which songs work on stage, and then give each song the treatment it deserves.”

To accompany the release, Fink has shared “Warm Shadow (IIUII),” which reimagines one of his most popular songs.

“Warm Shadow was for years the perfect set opener. Driving and percussive but vibey at the same time, it allowed us all to get our eye in for the show, and to start the night right,” he says. “It’s one of those tracks we can play in our sleep, and one of the few tracks that just never gets tired; if anything, we love it more the longer we play it, and at festivals it would regularly exceed 10 minutes once we got it going!”

Tracklisting



01. Sort Of Revolution (IIUII)

02. Warm Shadow (IIUII)

03. Looking Too Closely (IIUII)

04. Shakespeare (IIUII)

05. Pills In My Pocket (IIUII)

06. This Is The Thing (IIUII)

07. Walking In The Sun (IIUII)

08. Blueberry Pancakes (IIUII)

09. Berlin Sunrise (IIUII)

10. Maker (IIUII)

11. Biscuits (IIUII)

12. Yesterday Was Hard On All Of Us (IIUII)

IIUII LP is scheduled for August 20 release on R’COUP’D. Meanwhile, you can stream “Warm Shadow (IIUII)” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://finkmusic.bandcamp.com/album/iiuii">IIUII by Fink</a>