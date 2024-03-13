FJAAK to Release New Album Featuring Skee Mask, Modeselektor and More
'FJAAK THE SYSTEM' will land on May 14.
FJAAK will release a new album in May.
Fuelled by the Berlin-based duo’s “love of club music in all its forms,” we’re told, FJAAK THE SYSTEM is FJAAK’s “most definitive” album to date, a “winding sonic odyssey that surveys the rave landscape, dipping between frantic euphoria and deep contemplation.”
It comprises 23 tracks, which have been selected from over 300, and features collaborations with Modeselektor, Skee Mask, Red Eye, and J.Manuel.
Sonically, it grazes UK breakbeat, techno, 2-step, drum & bass, jungle, trip-hop, and ambient.
“These elasticated, hybrid bangers paint a vivid picture of FJAAK’s utopian club ideal, a place where genre boundaries evaporate and only the groove remains,” we’re told.
FJAAK THE SYSTEM is the duo’s third full-length, following their self-titled debut in 2017 and Havel in 2018. Alongside it, they will release a vinyl-only EP featuring four tracks, including an acapella version of “Unity” with Red Eye.
Both records will land via the FJAAK label.
Tracklisting
FJAAK THE SYSTEM
01. Unity feat. Red Eye
02. And You Feel
03. Redemption
04. Horsepower feat. Modeselektor
05. Mechanic Love
06. The Deal
07. Sandstorm
08. Flashback
09. Hustle
10. Scratchy
11. Vertical
12. Black Ice feat. Skee Mask
13. Breath Underwater
14. Stargazer
15. Scoop
16. Timesqueezed
17. Wind Mill Hill feat. J. Manuel
18. Glove Box
19. Nyx
20. Dreamweaver
21. Ringworld
22. Pentatonic Light
23. Micro Expressions
EP
A1. Redemption
A2. Hustle
B1. Mechanic Love
B2. Unity feat. Red Eye (Acapella Version)
FJAAK THE SYSTEM will land on May 14. Meanwhile, you can stream “Redemption” in full via the player below.