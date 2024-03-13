FJAAK to Release New Album Featuring Skee Mask, Modeselektor and More 'FJAAK THE SYSTEM' will land on May 14.

FJAAK will release a new album in May.

Fuelled by the Berlin-based duo’s “love of club music in all its forms,” we’re told, FJAAK THE SYSTEM is FJAAK’s “most definitive” album to date, a “winding sonic odyssey that surveys the rave landscape, dipping between frantic euphoria and deep contemplation.”

It comprises 23 tracks, which have been selected from over 300, and features collaborations with Modeselektor, Skee Mask, Red Eye, and J.Manuel.

Sonically, it grazes UK breakbeat, techno, 2-step, drum & bass, jungle, trip-hop, and ambient.

“These elasticated, hybrid bangers paint a vivid picture of FJAAK’s utopian club ideal, a place where genre boundaries evaporate and only the groove remains,” we’re told.

FJAAK THE SYSTEM is the duo’s third full-length, following their self-titled debut in 2017 and Havel in 2018. Alongside it, they will release a vinyl-only EP featuring four tracks, including an acapella version of “Unity” with Red Eye.

Both records will land via the FJAAK label.

Tracklisting

FJAAK THE SYSTEM



01. Unity feat. Red Eye

02. And You Feel

03. Redemption

04. Horsepower feat. Modeselektor

05. Mechanic Love

06. The Deal

07. Sandstorm

08. Flashback

09. Hustle

10. Scratchy

11. Vertical

12. Black Ice feat. Skee Mask

13. Breath Underwater

14. Stargazer

15. Scoop

16. Timesqueezed

17. Wind Mill Hill feat. J. Manuel

18. Glove Box

19. Nyx

20. Dreamweaver

21. Ringworld

22. Pentatonic Light

23. Micro Expressions

EP



A1. Redemption

A2. Hustle

B1. Mechanic Love

B2. Unity feat. Red Eye (Acapella Version)

FJAAK THE SYSTEM will land on May 14. Meanwhile, you can stream “Redemption” in full via the player below.