FKA Twigs Announces Second Album, Produced by Nicolas Jaar 'Magdalene' LP lands on October 25.

FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett) will release her second album, Magdalene, in October via Young Turks.

Created in a period where the UK artist’s confidence was knocked following heartbreak and laparoscopic surgery, Magdalene is the sound of FKA Twigs “reconfiguring, emotionally, and physically,” the label explains. It was recorded between London, New York, and Los Angeles over the last three years and, as previously reported, features major contributions from Nicolas Jaar alongside a host of other collaborators. Included on the album is “Mary Magdalene,” with which FKA Twigs opened her sold-out live shows earlier in the year.

Coinciding with the news, FKA Twigs will share “Holy Terrain,” featuring Atlanta’s Future alongside production from FKA Twigs, Skrillex, and Jack Antonoff, later today. It’s the second track to be lifted from the album, following lead track “Cellophane,” which is streaming below.

Magdalene will be available on CD, digitally, and on two vinyl formats, including a limited edition, red-vinyl version. It is available to pre-order now HERE. The album features artwork from long-time FKA twigs collaborator Matthew Stone.

FKA Twigs’ album debut, LP1, came in 2014, also via Young Turks.

Tracklisting

01. Thousand Eyes

02. Home With You

03. Sad Day

04. Holy Terrain

05. Mary Magdalene

06. Fallen Alien

07. Mirrored Heart

08. Daybed

09. Cellophane

Magdalene lands on October 25. “Holy Terrain” will be added in when shared via the label later today.