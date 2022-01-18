FKA twigs Marks Atlantic Records Partnership with “Joyful” New Mixtape 'Caprisongs' is available now.

FKA twigs has released a mixtape called Caprisongs, comprising a group of “rhythmic and celebratory” tracks.

Caprisongs was born out of twigs’ desire to be back with friends dancing and having fun. Teaming up initially with producer El Guincho, the pair recruited friends and collaborators to sing, write, and produce on tracks for the mixtape. The result is a “joyous collection of songs,” we’re told, and a soundtrack for preparing to go out.

“It’s bronzer in the sink, alcopop on the side … a club pre-game … your bestie who is always late but brings the most to a party,” twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, said over Instagram. It’s her first label release after signing to Atlantic.

“FKA twigs is the kind of artist you dream of signing—one with truly original vision, voice, and presence,” said Julie Greenwald, Atlantic Records Chairman and COO. “She’s among the most compelling talents, always pushing her creative envelope to deliver emotionally honest music that’s both intensely personal and universal. We’re thrilled that she’s chosen Atlantic to be her home as she continues on her fantastic musical adventure.”

In tandem with the release of Caprisongs, twigs has launched a line of mixtape-themed merchandise, including hoodies, tees and shorts. The collection is available now.

The album features contributions from Jorja Smith, Shygirl, Rema, and Pa Salieu, among others.

FKA twigs’ most recent album was 2019’s Magdalene.

Tracklisting

01. ride the dragon

02. honda (feat. pa salieu)

03. meta angel

04. tears in the club (feat. the weeknd)

05. oh my love

06. pamplemousse

07. caprisongs interlude (feat solo)

08. lightbeamers

09. papi bones (feat shygirl)

10. which way (feat dystopia)

11. jealousy (feat rema)

12. careless (featuring daniel caesar)

13. minds of men

14. track girl interlude

15. darjeeling (feat jorja smith & unknown t)

16. christi interlude

17. thank you song

Caprisongs is available now. You can stream it in full here.