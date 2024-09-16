FKA Twigs to Reveal Third Album; Hear a Song Now 'Eusexua' LP will land on January 24 via Young.

FKA twigs will release her third album in January.

Eusexua is FKA twigs’ first album in half a decade, following 2019’s Magdalene.

Eusexua is “a state of being,” we’re told. “A feeling of momentary transcendence often evoked by art, music, sex, and unity.” It was moments of “eusexua” that birthed the album.

The UK artist, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, cites her late nights in the underground techno scene of Prague while shooting “The Crow,” a film she was recently a part of, as the main inspiration for the project.

Tracklisting

01. Eusexua

Eusexua LP will land on January 24 via Young. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track in full via the player below and pre-order here.

Photo: Jordan Hemingway