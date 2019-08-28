Floating Points Details New Album, ‘Crush’ 'Crush' LP arrives on October 18 via Ninja Tune.

Photo: Dan Medhurst

Floating Points will release his second album, Crush, on Ninja Tune.

The UK artist produced the 12-track album over a five-week period, inspired after touring with The xx in 2017. Performing alone with his Buchla synthesiser, he intended to perform “melodic and slow-building” music, but made “some of the most obtuse and aggressive music I’ve ever made, in front of 20,000 people every night,” he said. “It was liberating.” Included on the album is “LesAlpx,” released back in June.

Earlier this year, Shepherd released a double-cassette live mix for Far Away Tapes and a contribution to the Late Night Tales series (read our review HERE.) He released Elaenia, his debut album, in 2015.

Tracklisting

01. Falaise

02. Last Bloom

03. Anasickmodular

04. Requiem for CS70 and Strings

05. Karakul

06. LesAlpx

07. Bias

08. Environments

09. Birth

10. Sea-Watch

11. Apoptose Pt1

12. Apoptose Pt2

Crush arrives on October 18 via Ninja Tune, with “Last Bloom” streaming below and pre-order here.