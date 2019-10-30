Eglo Records Signs Australian Vocalist Natalie Slade 'Love Light' will land on December 6.

Photo: Nicole Reed

Eglo Records has signed Natalie Slade, an exciting new soul vocalist from Sydney, Australia.

Working with Hiatus Kaiyote’s Simon Mavin, Slade is currently finishing her debut album, due for release in early 2020, with her first official single, Love Light, ready to drop this December.

Slade first came to the label’s attention after featuring on Steve Spacek’s Natural Sci-Fi LP and Mov Clsr EP, both released on Eglo in 2018. Her forthcoming LP is said to showcase her skills as both a vocalist and songwriter, “expressing a depth and talent well beyond her years,” the label explains.

Launched in 2008, Eglo Records is the label of Alexander Nut and Sam Shepherd (a.k.a Floating Points), although the latter has now left.

Opening single Love Light will land on December 6, ahead of a debut album next year. Meanwhile, you can stream a live version of “Humidity” via the player below.