Floating Points Returns with New Single 'Birth4000' is available now.

Sam Shepherd, better known as Floating Points, has shared a new single on Ninja Tune.

“Birth4000,” which follows on from Shepherd’s 2020 album, Promises, is all about its crunchy, gnarled, all-out energy.

Already, the track has had a lasting impact on dancefloors having been played out by Four Tet at his Finsbury Park headline show and during Shepherd and Caribou’s set at this year’s Glastonbury.

The track’s artwork comes from Tokyo, Japan-based artist Akiko Nakayama. Nakayama is a painter who depicts the beauty of conveying energy metamorphosis through media such as installation, videos, and performance.

In 2019, Shepherd released Crush, his second album, on Ninja Tune.

Tracklisting

01. Birth4000 (Extended)

Birth4000 is available now.

Photo: Dan Medhurst