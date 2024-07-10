Floating Points to Release New Album 'Cascade' LP is scheduled for September 13 release.

Sam Shepherd, the artist better known as Floating Points, will release a new album in September.

Cascade was devised as a follow-on from Crush, his second album, and it’s aimed and allowing him and his audience to experience Floating Points in its traditional form on a dancefloor once more.

We’re told to expect “sumptuous sonic chasms to lose yourself in again and again.”

This is also a record forged in an adolescence spent in Manchester, “discovering the mind-expanding power of electronic music in all its forms.”

Though devised as a continuation of Crush, it pushes Shepherd’s sound forward into new places.

“The nine songs here are allowed to smolder and spark for up to eight minutes at a time, allowing for more expansive exploration of sounds and grooves than before,” we’re told.

The album arrives almost a decade since Elaenia, Shepherd’s debut album.

Alongside the announcement, Shepherd has shared “Key103” which comes with visuals continuing his ongoing collaboration with Tokyo-based artist Akiko Nakayama.

Tracklisting

01. Vocoder (Club Mix)

02. Key103

03. Birth4000

04. Del Oro

05. Fast Forward

06. Ocotillo

07. Afflecks Palace

08. Tilt Shift

09. Ablaze

Cascade LP is scheduled for September 13 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Key103” in full below.

Photo: Genevieve Reeves

Artwork: Akiko Nakayama