Aus Music Signs Floorplan for New Album 'Supernatural' is out November 8.

Floorplan will release a new album via Aus Music in November.

Supernatural is the first Floorplan album since 2016’s Victorious, out via Robert Hood’s M-Plant label. We’re told that it once again distills the power of techno and feelings of house music “with a certain sense of studio magic” that emerges when the father-daughter duo—since 2016, formed of Robert Hood and his daughter Lyric Hood—come together.

As with all previous Floorplan outings, which date back to 1996, the album is embellished with the heartfelt emotions and unbridled passions of Chicago house music. It is heavy and analogue and filled with vigour thanks to the drum programming and ever-rising sense of euphoria that comes from the well sculpted synths.

The 10-track release follows Move D’s recent outing on Will Saul and Fink’s UK label.

Tracklistings

LP

01. There Was A Time

02. Dance Floor

03. Oasis

04. Brothers & Sisters

05. Co Co

06. Song Like This !

07. I Try

08. Generations From Now

CD

01. There Was A Time

02. Dance Floor

03. Oasis

04. Fiyaaaa!

05. Brothers & Sisters

06. His Eye Is On The Sparrow feat Carol Otis

07. Co Co

08. Song Like This !

09. I Try

10. Generations From Now

Supernatural is out November 8.