Flora Yin-Wong Explores How Ritual Brings Meaning to Life for Modern Love

Flora Yin-Wong, sometimes known simply as Flora, is a London-born, Chinese-Malaysian producer working with field recordings and dissonance. She’s previously contributed to PAN’s 2017 mono no aware compilation and put out a tape release on PTP after the New York label discovered her music on Soundcloud.
Holy Palm appears like a woven tapestry of interconnecting recollections, we’re told, and it’s founded on an extensive repository of field recordings made over the past six years.
Across 10 tracks, Flora tiles aural snapshots of far-flung places, from an abandoned Arctic settlement in Svalbard to an accidental recording of a monk chanting prayers on a radio in rural Chania, Crete, into an investigation of how ritual punctuates and gives meaning to life.
Tracklisting
01. Tirta Empul 02. Vale 03. Martyrr 04. Bitterness 05. Aurochs 06. Śūnyatā 07. Terra 08. Wood For The Trees 09. Diyu 10. Of The Ferns 11. Loci I 12. Loci II
Holy Palm LP is scheduled for October 30 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Tirta Empul” in full below.
