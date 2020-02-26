Fluxion’s Ninth Album is his Most Personal and Revealing Yet
'Perspectives' LP is out on April 24 on Vibrant Music.
Fluxion will release his new album in April, titled Perspectives.
Perspectives is Fluxion’s ninth studio album, following 2018’s Ripple Effect on which he aimed to combine dub techno and film scoring. In contrast, Perspectives is more personal in that it expresses his state of mind at a specific point in time where the need for change was a necessity.
“There are moments in every artistic path, where instead of following a concept, an instinct, a theorem, music becomes the tool that allows you to see and reflect more clearly on your own feelings,” Fluxion, real name Konstantinos Soublis, explains. “Music has this unique ability to talk straight to your inner world, and doesn’t necessarily request the process and the complexities of an analytical mind in order to be understood.It can just be felt.”
Infused with these moments of reflection are some club tracks like “Formation,” “Glimpses,” and “Cliff,” a version of which XLR8R released as part of an XLR8R+ package last year.
Tracklisting, vinyl
A1. Schism
A2. Formation
A3. Within
B1. Glimpses
B2. Dawn
C1. Glimpses II
C2. Down The Line
D1. Distance
D2. Cliff
D3. Promise
Tracklisting, CD/ Digital
01. Schism
02. Formation
03. Within
04. Glimpses
05. Dawn
06. Glimpses II
07. Down The Line
08. Distance
09. Cliff
10. Promise
Perspectives LP is out on April 24 on Vibrant Music on vinyl, CD, and digitally. Meanwhile, you can stream an early version of “Cliff” below.