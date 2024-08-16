Flying Lotus Drops New Track; Hear it Now "Garmonbozia" is available now.

Flying Lotus is back with a brand new track, “Garmonbozia.”

“Garmonbozia” is Flying Lotus’ first single since “The Room” in 2022, and it features his own singing.

Drenched in a sludgy bass line while riding a beat that lurches back and forth, he sings of “pain and sorrow.” Midway through, the synths bloom into full ‘80s sci-fi, softening the song until it eventually fades to an unsettling gurgle.

Tracklisting

01. Garmonbozia

“Garmonbozia” is streaming below.

Photo: Fabrice Bourgelle