Flying Lotus Drops New Track; Hear it Now

“Garmonbozia” is Flying Lotus’ first single since “The Room” in 2022, and it features his own singing.
Drenched in a sludgy bass line while riding a beat that lurches back and forth, he sings of “pain and sorrow.” Midway through, the synths bloom into full ‘80s sci-fi, softening the song until it eventually fades to an unsettling gurgle.
Tracklisting
01. Garmonbozia
“Garmonbozia” is streaming below.
Photo: Fabrice Bourgelle
