Flying Lotus Links with Los Angeles Vocalist Devin Tracy on Double-Single 'The Room /You Don’t Know' is available now on Warp Records.

After meeting during a session, we’re told that the kinship between Flying Lotus and Tracy was “immediate,” resulting in two new tracks. One of these is a rework of a track from Netflix’s Yasuke, which Flying Lotus soundtracked. Expect two jazzy tracks with luscious vibes, perfect for summer.

The most recent Flying Lotus studio album, Flamagra, came out in 2019. Since then, he’s shared Flamagra (Instrumentals) and unveiled his plans for a new sci-fi horror film called Ash.

Tracklisting

01. The Room

02. You Don’t Know

The Room /You Don’t Know is available now on Warp. You can order it here and stream it in full below.

<a href="https://flyinglotus.bandcamp.com/album/the-room">The Room by Flying Lotus & Devin Tracy</a>