Fold’s New Night Unfold is a Welcome Addition to London’s Sunday Party Scene The fifth party in the Unfold series takes place Sunday, October 20.

A new force is being recognised in London’s underground party scene after only 4 installments to date. Going by the name of Unfold, it s a new format of Sunday day-raving from FOLD, that was built on their foundations of connection and freedom to express (safely), whilst challenging established norms. The Unfold party format champions deep, driving techno aimed to transport ravers into metaphysical realms feeling at times closer to a tribal ceremonial gathering than a rave.

The event’s key focus is to provide a platform for exciting local talent. Starting at 10am it’s a spot for the fresh-faced or for those wanting to carry on after a Saturday night. Coffee is even served here. Each event is a 10-hour journey that finishes at 8pm but has been known to continue on further.

FOLD has changed the club dynamic specifically for the series, with the DJ booth situated in the middle of the dance floor, which means participants are forced to gather around the DJ as a circle with the DJ playing on the floor encouraging eye contact and connection. The artist is forced to play outside of their comfort zone, dropping them straight into the fire pit and energy of the crowd. The unusual positioning of the decks is undoubtedly the event’s trademark.

Aside from the strong pool of local talent including DJs and performers, Unfold’s in-house visual design team have created their own identity and language, which even includes a 3D rendered virtual dystopian club, complete with 3D models of the FOLD crew.

FOLD has made a name for itself since opening a year ago, and it’s the combined effort between FOLD and Unfold events that have put them on the map. With a decline in Sunday day parties across the city, Unfold is the perfect antidote for dance music lovers who want connection and experience.

If you’ve been before, you’ll already know the score; if you haven’t, expect techno and no-nonsense collective energy that transcends the dancefloor.

This Sunday’s event has a lineup full of London-based talent including Anabel Arroyo, Alba Heidari, Lockhart, R C K T, Seb Glover and URSULA.

No online tickets. £10 on the door.