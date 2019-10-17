Footwork Legend DJ Spinn is Back with a New Hyperdub EP
'Da Life' EP is out October 18.
DJ Spinn will make his long-awaited return to Hyperdub with his Da Life EP, out this Friday.
Alongside the late DJ Rashad, Spinn united the genre’s producers and took the footwork sound global. He toured across the world with Rashad and turned on new audiences, bringing people into the music and building a huge genre-spanning following as a consequence.
Da Life EP is his re-entry back into the scene, and his first outing since 2015’s Off That Loud. It’s described by the label as “a perfect snapshot of why we’ve been missing him,” morphing frantic juke, hip-hop slow jams, and icy G-Funk into colourful 160bpm footwork.
Artwork by Federico Mammana.
Tracklisting
01. Knock A Patch Out (DIrty)
02. Knock A Patch Out (clean)
03. Sky Way feat DJ Manny
04. Make Her Hot
05. U Ain’t Really Bout Dat Life
Da Life EP is out October 18, with “U Ain’t Really Bout Dat Life” streaming below.