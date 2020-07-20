Forest Drive West Signs to R&S Records with “Stunning EP of Contemporary Breakbeat Science” 'Terminus' EP is out on 12" vinyl on August 21.

Forest Drive West will release Terminus, his new EP, on R&S.

In Terminus, we’re told to expect “a stunning EP of contemporary breakbeat science.”

Across four tracks, the UK producer, real name Joe Baker, pushes his sound further into the darker recesses of drum & bass, flexing drum production that hypnotises and beguiles, delivering stripped grooves shot through with dissonant pads, swollen feedback, and mordant bass. Parallels can be drawn with Lee Gamble’s deconstructed breakbeat meditations or the dark moods of Demdike Stare.

In 2018, Baker released his debut LP, Apparitions on Livity Sound, preceded by EPs for Whities, Echochord, and Delsin.

Tracklisting



01. Impulse

02. Terminus

03. Void Control

04. Curved Path

Terminus EP is out on 12″ vinyl on August 21. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Impulse” in full below.

<a href="http://forestdrivewest.bandcamp.com/album/terminus-ep">Terminus EP by Forest Drive West</a>