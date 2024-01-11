Four Tet Teases New Album with New Single "Loved" is available now.

Four Tet has released the first single from his new album.

“Loved” lands on the UK producer’s own Text Records label after he teased the track on his social channels last week.

No other information on the album has been released yet, but it will be Four Tet’s 12th and his first since 2020, when he released Sixteen Oceans and Parallel. He also issued 871 under his 00110100 01010100 alias the same year.

Tracklisting

01. Loved

“Loved” is available now, with a stream below.

