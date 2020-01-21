Four Tet Announces New Album, ‘Sixteen Oceans’ 'Sixteen Oceans' LP is scheduled for March release.

Four Tet will release his new album in March, titled Sixteen Oceans.

Sixteen Oceans is Kieran Hebden’s first new studio album since 2017’s New Energy, although he has since released two live albums, from Funkhaus Berlin and London’s Alexandra Palace. Hebden announced the album via Twitter earlier today alongside a tracklisting, which can be seen below and includes “Teenage Birdsong,” released last year. There’s no other information available at this stage.

No label is disclosed, but Hebden’s recent work has come via his own Text Recordings.

Tracklisting

01. School

02. Baby

03. Harpsichord

04. Teenage Birdsong

05. Romantics

06. Love Salad

07. Insect Near Piha Beach

08. Hi Hello

09. ISTM

10. Something In The Sadness

11. 1993 Band Practice

12. Green

13. Bubbles At Overlook 25th March 2019

14. 4T Recordings

15. This Is For You

16. Mama Teaches Sanskrit

Sixteen Oceans LP is scheduled for March release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Teenage Birdsong” below.