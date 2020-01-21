Four Tet Announces New Album, ‘Sixteen Oceans’
'Sixteen Oceans' LP is scheduled for March release.
Four Tet will release his new album in March, titled Sixteen Oceans.
Sixteen Oceans is Kieran Hebden’s first new studio album since 2017’s New Energy, although he has since released two live albums, from Funkhaus Berlin and London’s Alexandra Palace. Hebden announced the album via Twitter earlier today alongside a tracklisting, which can be seen below and includes “Teenage Birdsong,” released last year. There’s no other information available at this stage.
No label is disclosed, but Hebden’s recent work has come via his own Text Recordings.
Tracklisting
01. School
02. Baby
03. Harpsichord
04. Teenage Birdsong
05. Romantics
06. Love Salad
07. Insect Near Piha Beach
08. Hi Hello
09. ISTM
10. Something In The Sadness
11. 1993 Band Practice
12. Green
13. Bubbles At Overlook 25th March 2019
14. 4T Recordings
15. This Is For You
16. Mama Teaches Sanskrit
Sixteen Oceans LP is scheduled for March release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Teenage Birdsong” below.