France’s I’m a Cliché Celebrates Label History with 13-Track Compilation feat. Ivan Smagghe & Marc Collin 'Bongo Beats & Bankrupcy—The Sound of I'm a Cliché' will land on March 27 on vinyl and digitally.

I’m A Cliché will start a new chapter with a various artist compilation titled Bongo Beats & Bankruptcy.

Bongo Beats & Bankruptcy is the French label’s second compilation and features 13 tracks across three vinyls. The motive behind it is to mark the start of a new chapter with a “greatly reduced release schedule,” the label explains. Each track celebrates the label’s quirks and eccentricities, serving as a tongue-in-cheek snapshot that captures the label’s DNA.

“Whether they are downtempo, uptempo, or ambient like Orestt’s contribution, each tune on this compilation distills in its own idiosyncratic way I’m a Cliché’s essence: electronic music influenced by club culture but in no way constrained to the dancefloor,” the label explains.

Included is a rare synth track from Ivan Smagghe & Marc Collin as Volga Select. It’s joined by June’s dreamy tune at the crossroads between wave and kraut influences, Coy’s mutant synth arpeggios, and an old-school wave cut by Oliver Decrow mixed by Dunkeltier. Cosmo Vitelli, the label head, also contributes. You can see the full tracklisting below.

Vitelli, a French DJ-producer, created I’m a Cliché in 2004. Yuksek, Simian Mobile Disco, and Azari & III have all released on the label.

Tracklisting



01. Orsett “Luddisme”

02. Awkward Corners “In Slow Motion” (Sunju Hargun Edit)

03. Volga Select “Spione”

04. June “Perspective 4000”

05. Coy “La Cantine Du Vatican”

06. Rouge Mécanique “Skate & Distort”

07. Benoit B “Cosmic Music Style”

08. Fantastic Twins “Read My Palmer, Laura”

09. Oliver Decrow “Opus Pistorum” (Dunkeltier Mix)

10. Cosmo Vitelli “The Horse Incident” (Ft. Andrew Claristidge)

11. Odopt “Annpala”

12. Kriko “We as one in the S.D.T”

13. Linja “Xanandu”

V/A: Bongo Beats & Bankrupcy—The Sound of I’m a Cliché will land on March 27 on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream Volga Select’s “Spione” below.