Francis Harris and Anthony Collins are Back as Frank & Tony 'Dream Vibration' EP is scheduled for June 10 release.

Frank & Tony—the deep house project of Francis Harris and Anthony Collins—will release Dream Vibration, their first EP since the much-celebrated Odes EP, in June 2017.

Upon founding the Scissor & Thread label in 2011, the pair began releasing a series of Frank & Tony EPs. At that point, Harris was known for his detail-orientated house music as Adultnapper, while Collins was producing floor-focused sounds under his own name. In 2014, the pair released their debut album, You Go Girl.

Arriving in 2015, The Gales was released by Japan’s Mule Musiq, but otherwise the duo have issued also their music through Scissor & Thread.

Since they concluded the project in 2017, with Collins moving to Marseille to open a restaurant, each artist has been releasing solo albums: Harris, earlier this year, shared Thresholds; Collins, meanwhile, has released three albums as Grant: Cranks (2016), Fantasy Blues (2019), and Perception (2020).

Having teased the full release with two upfront tracks, “Time Out Of Mind” and Timmy Regisford’s instrumental rework of “Stretch Out Like The World,” the pair have shared the tracklisting and details of the full package, a five-track outing in slow, reflective house music.

For more information on Collins, check out his XLR8R podcast as Grant here. You can check out Harris’ XLR8R podcast here and an interview here.

Tracklisting



01. Dream Vibration

02. Stretch Out Like The World feat. Eliana Glass

03. Stretch Out Like The World (Timmy Regisford Vocal Mix)

04. Stretch Out Like The World (Timmy Regisford Instrumental Mix)

05. Time Out Of Mind

Dream Vibration EP is scheduled for June 10 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Dream Vibration” and “Time Out Of Mind” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://frankandtony.bandcamp.com/album/dream-vibration">Dream Vibration by Frank & Tony</a>