Francis Harris Details Fourth Album, ‘Thresholds’ 'Thresholds' LP is scheduled for February 25 release.

Photo: Timothy Charles Lyons

Francis Harris has unveiled Threshholds, a new album on Scissor & Thread.

Across 12 introspective ambient works, Thresholds explores ideas of thought and connection.

While the Brooklyn, New York artist’s previous albums, most notably Leland and Minutes of Sleep—as well as two albums he’s released as one half of Aris Kindt—have relied on narrative drives, Thresholds aspires to sonic universality and “the presentation of a fully formed psycho-acoustical world,” we’re told. It’s inspired by today’s ecological and political upheavals and the role of speculative thought as an avenue of global transformation.

Harris is once again by a strong list of collaborators, with vocals from Elina Glass and instrumentation by Dave Harrington, Mark Nelson (Pan American), Will Shore, Greg Paulus, and Gareth Redmond. The album was mixed by Phil Weinrobe at Figure 8 studios.

In line with the announcement, Harris has shared “Rebstock Fold,” a track inspired by a visit to Rebstockpark in Frankfurt. The track is described as an “exploration in intensive rather extensive thought.”

Tracklisting



01. Useless Machines

02. And Everything Is One Thing After Another

03. Rebstock Fold

04. Earth Moves

05. Thresholds

06. Luck Takes A Step

07. I Can Still See Us

08. Speculative Nature Of Purposive Form

09. Cut Up

10. New Pastoral

11. On That Occasion, Landeau

12. Every Degree Of Distance

Thresholds LP is scheduled for February 25 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Rebstock Fold” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://francisharris.bandcamp.com/album/thresholds">Thresholds by Francis Harris</a>