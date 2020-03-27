Francis Harris’ Scissor and Thread Welcomes Hidden Spheres '1985' EP is availably on vinyl and digitally now.

Scissor and Thread has welcomed Hidden Spheres for a new EP.

Hidden Spheres is the alias of Manchester’s Tom Harris, who first made his name with Waiting on Lobster Theremin offshoot Distant Hawaii. Earlier this year, he put out an EP on London label Church, and he now joins Scissor and Thread with 1985, comprising five tracks blending house, broken beat, ambient, jazz, and other elements into a heady brew.

Scissor and Thread is the Brooklyn label of Francis Harris, who you can read more in our in depth interview here. This is the label’s first release of 2020.

Tracklisting



A1. King Tutt

A2. My Names

A3. Karl

B1. 1985

B2. Soon We’ll

1985 EP is availably on vinyl and digitally now. You can order here, with a full stream below.