Francis Harris' Scissor and Thread Welcomes JVXTA for Debut Album

Scissor and Thread, the Brooklyn, New York label of Francis Harris and Anthony Collins, will release the debut album of JVXTA.

JVXTA is a DJ-producer based in London, born Charles Field. Since 2017, he’s been running his own label, Hardmatter, in collaboration with Andres Zambrano Bravo, also known as Zapata.

Euston Blues is a collection of moods and textures, from woozy soundscapes like opener “No One Needs to Know” and “Voyager,” to grooving, dusty house tracks like “Hold On,” “Water Temple,” which you can stream below, and “Lost in Place.”

We’re told that each track develops from ambient textures into left-field beat excursions and incorporates thoughtful samples such as the spoken word poetry in “The Stolen Child.”

“Euston Blues synthesises deep chords, classic house rhythms, and jazz-laden influences to chronicle an intimate journey of physical and psychological isolation,” Field says.

Tracklisting

01. No One Needs To Know

02. Hold On

03. Water Temple

04. Voyager

05. Lost In Place

06. Beyond

07. The Stolen Child

08. Euston Blues

Euston Blues LP is scheduled for March 24 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Water Temple” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://jvxta.bandcamp.com/album/euston-blues">Euston Blues by JVXTA</a>