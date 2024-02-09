Frank & Tony to Release First Album in 10 Years 'Ethos' LP is scheduled for March 22 release

Frank & Tony, the collaboration of Francis Harris and Anthony Collins, will return with their first album in a decade on Scissor and Thread.

Frank & Tony, based in Brooklyn, New York and Biarritz, France, respectively, released their last full-length record, You Go Girl, in 2014.

Across nine new tracks, they intend to remind listeners why dancefloors and liberatory politics consistently share the language of movements and revolutions.

“House music has always been an expression of political desire as it often was the only safe space for communities to come together in ways that society at large disallowed. The same energy in the ’90s could be found in parts of the (punk hardcore scene). Countercultures exist to create temporary autonomous zones of desire outside of dominant narratives that are roadblocks to creation. We have always been inspired by these countercultural movements and the Frank & Tony project is deeply influenced by it,” the pair said in a statement.

Ethos is a little different to their previous work because it features many other artists, from singer and pianist Eliana Glass, whose double-reeded voice freestyles across album opener “Olympia,” to DaRand Land and DJ Aakmael. Over half of the album’s tracks highlight artists in the Scissor and Thread circle.

Tracklisting

01. Olympia with Eliana Glass

02. Ethos with Darand Land

03. Too Poor For Movies, Too Tired For Love with Lawrence

04. Nobody Present Ever Stood Still

05. By The End They Will

06. Cecile with Eliana Glass

07. Drift with DJ Aakmael

08. From Life Ahead

09. Continuity

Ethos LP is scheduled for March 22 release. Meanwhile you can stream “Olympia” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://frankandtony.bandcamp.com/album/ethos">Ethos by Frank & Tony</a>