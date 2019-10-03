Fred P Returns as Black Jazz Consortium with Latin-Influenced New Album 'Evolution Of Light' LP is out on November 8.

Fred P will release his fourth album as Black Jazz Consortium next month.

Evolution Of Light is the third release on Fred Peterkin’s new label, Perpetual Sound, and is a “direct response” to the American’s first album as Black Jazz Consortium, which arrived in 2007 on the defunct Soul People Music. It’s described as a “further development” of his “deeply enchanting style,” and finds him interpreting Latin and Brazilian music through his own unique lens.

In doing so, Peterkin works with a range of collaborators, aiming to “broaden the scope of Consortium in terms of the music, ideas, and sound.”

Tracks like “Sacred Sun,” “Salvador,” “More Blessings,” and “Another Path” feature Brazilian musicians, and they’re all permeated with “South American rhythms, lilting percussion, and sun-kissed moods,” the label explains

Peterkin’s last full-length of new music was 2013’s Codes And Metaphors as Black Jazz Consortium, which arrived in three parts via Soul People Music.

Tracklisting

01. More Blessings (Feat Leonardo Peretti Reibnitz & Trovao Rocha)

02. Another Path (Feat Trovao Rocha, Leonardo Peretti & Leo Vieira)

03. Sacred Sun (Feat Bruno Elisabetsky)

04. A Century Of Love

05. Soul People For Life (Feat Slikk Tim & Gal Aner)

06. Salvador (Feat Slikk Tim & Bruno Elisabetsky)

07. Brisbane (Feat Slikk Tim)

08. Energies Collide (Feat Ceri B)

09. Focus (Feat Reno Ka)

10. Love Alliance (Feat Gary Gritness)

11. Paradise Essential (Feat Slikk Tim)

12. Resonate (Feat Christina Wheeler)

Evolution Of Light‘ is out on November 8, with “Energies Collide” featuring Ceri B streaming over at Bandcamp.