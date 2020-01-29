Freddy K to Reissue Three Rare Tracks from 1995’s ‘Rage of Age’ LP '1995' is out February 14.

Freddy K will release 1995, an EP comprised of three tracks extracted from his album Rage of Age.

Rage of Age landed in 1995 on ACV Records, home to legends of Rome’s rave scene like Robert Armani, Leo Anibaldi, and D’Arcangelo. You can see the original release here. The tracks on 1995 featured on the CD version but were omitted from the vinyl version, and they’re impossible to find on the net.

Last year, Freddy K, real name Alessio Armeni, started his vinyl-only radio show on Red Light Radio, while he’s also been busy travelling through Europe, playing the likes of Berghain, De School, Bassiani, and Dekmantel. He began Key Vinyl, his label, in 2011, and has since put out material from Shapednoise, Cinthie, himself, and more.

Tracklisting



A. Mac-Beth

B1. Electro K All Night Long

B2. Love Trax

1995 EP is out February 14 on vinyl. Meanwhile, you can stream “Electro K All Night Long” in full below.



