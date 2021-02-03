French Electro Producer DynArec Lands on Matthias’ Superluminal Imprint 'Vice And Device' LP will drop on February 20.

The next release on Matthias‘ Superluminal imprint comes from mysterious French electro producer DynArec.

The release will be broken up into an LP version, titled Vice And Device, which will be available digitally and on limited edition cassette and will feature all eight cuts, and an EP version, titled Slipstream, which will be available on 12″ vinyl and will feature four of the LP’s tracks. There are only two copies left on the vinyl pre-order, however.

Musically, the release presents a collection of electro grooves full of FM modulation and hard-hitting percussion. From spacey outings such as “Audition Me Part 3” to more up-front funk-filled cuts like “The Lost Souls,” Vice And Device is sure to please fans of stripped-back club music, especially those of the broken-beat and electro varieties.

Matthias originates from Italy, but moved to London and then to Berlin in 2016, when he launched Superluminal and its accompanying party series. He’s been making his own records since 2010 and DJing since 2007, but the two go hand in hand: he only plays his own edits and original productions in his sets. On the odd occasion, you’ll hear some demos from friends, but generally if the music has been widely released, it isn’t eligible for play. You can read more about him in his XLR8R podcast here, which he filled with unreleased material.

Tracklisting (LP Version):

01. Trenton Thunder Tickets

02. The Lost Souls

03. Novice Trainer

04. Advocates For Education

05. Audition Me Part 3

06. Guardian Of The Deep Consciousness

07. North Pole Murderer

08. Vice And Device

Tracklisting (12″ Version):

A1. Trenton Thunder Tickets

A2. The Lost Souls

B1. Novice Trainer

B2. Advocates For Education

Both the LP and EP versions of the release drop on February 20 and can be pre-ordered here, with the full release streaming below.

<a href="https://matthiassuperluminal.bandcamp.com/album/vice-and-device-lp">Vice And Device LP by DynArec</a>