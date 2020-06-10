Friske Unveils Debut Album on Goldie’s Metalheadz

'A Different Perspective' LP is out digitally on June 26.
Friske will release his debut album on Metalheadz, titled A Different Perspective.
Friske, real name Sam Oliver, has been part of the Metalheadz family for seven years, since 2013’s Covert / Venture EP. He’s been working on A Different Perspective for three years, and it comprises 16 typically Friske tracks full of dark and broody atmospherics and razor sharp breaks, all with taste of hip-hop.
A Different Perspective is the third album Metalheadz, the British drum & bass label founded by Goldie, has released this year, following an outing from Bristolian Stephen Redmore as Mako.
Tracklisting
01. A Different Perspective 02. Destination 03. Introspect 04. Untitled Piano 05. Starship 06. The Love We Had 07. SkylinePurple 08. Sky 09. Beacon 10. Urban Decay 11. Sabotage 12. Control (Remix) 13. Crime In The City 14. Gangway 15. Resistance 16. Rebel Force
A Different Perspective LP is out digitally on June 26. You can pre-order over at Bandcamp, and stream the title-track below.
Join Our Member-Supported Community
Every month, XLR8R+ members receive access to exclusive music, artist content, free event passes, and much more. If you aren't yet an XLR8R+ member, please join us to help keep independent music and culture alive.