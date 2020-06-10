Friske Unveils Debut Album on Goldie’s Metalheadz 'A Different Perspective' LP is out digitally on June 26.

Friske will release his debut album on Metalheadz, titled A Different Perspective.

Friske, real name Sam Oliver, has been part of the Metalheadz family for seven years, since 2013’s Covert / Venture EP. He’s been working on A Different Perspective for three years, and it comprises 16 typically Friske tracks full of dark and broody atmospherics and razor sharp breaks, all with taste of hip-hop.

A Different Perspective is the third album Metalheadz, the British drum & bass label founded by Goldie, has released this year, following an outing from Bristolian Stephen Redmore as Mako.

Tracklisting



01. A Different Perspective

02. Destination

03. Introspect

04. Untitled Piano

05. Starship

06. The Love We Had

07. SkylinePurple

08. Sky

09. Beacon

10. Urban Decay

11. Sabotage

12. Control (Remix)

13. Crime In The City

14. Gangway

15. Resistance

16. Rebel Force

A Different Perspective LP is out digitally on June 26. You can pre-order over at Bandcamp, and stream the title-track below.