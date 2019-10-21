Fumiya Tanaka Reveals New Perlon Album
'Right Moment' LP on December 2.
Fumiya Tanaka will release his new album, Right Moment, on Perlon in December.
Right Moment is the Japanese producer’s fifth album, following 2016’s You Find The Key, also via Perlon, where he released two EPs, AB and CD, last year. He earlier albums have come via Torema Records and his own Sundance.
The album follows Chris Korda’s debut outing on Perlon.
As with all Perlon releases, it’s on vinyl only, but you can hear clips here.
Tracklisting
A1 Right Moment
B1 Live Like Music
C1 Forever Friends
D1 Breakthrough
D2 I Want To Be A Human Being
E1 Welcome To Chaos
E2 The Reason Is Always Different
F1 Birth Of The Perfect Club
