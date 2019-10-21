Fumiya Tanaka Reveals New Perlon Album 'Right Moment' LP on December 2.

Fumiya Tanaka will release his new album, Right Moment, on Perlon in December.

Right Moment is the Japanese producer’s fifth album, following 2016’s You Find The Key, also via Perlon, where he released two EPs, AB and CD, last year. He earlier albums have come via Torema Records and his own Sundance.

The album follows Chris Korda’s debut outing on Perlon.

As with all Perlon releases, it’s on vinyl only, but you can hear clips here.

Tracklisting

A1 Right Moment

B1 Live Like Music

C1 Forever Friends

D1 Breakthrough

D2 I Want To Be A Human Being

E1 Welcome To Chaos

E2 The Reason Is Always Different

F1 Birth Of The Perfect Club

Right Moment LP on December 2.