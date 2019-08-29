Function Reveals Sophomore Album on Tresor 'Existenz' LP lands November 29.

Function will release his sophomore album, Existenz, via Tresor in November.

Pivoting around themes of religion, sexuality, trauma and healing, Existenz is a work expansive and celebratory. Formed from a collection of recordings made in a period from late 2016 to mid 2019, it steps away from techno and takes the form of a creative outburst in reaction to a number of traumas—recent, childhood, and throughout Function’s life. Life partner Stefanie Parnow assisted the production process in its entirety, providing inspiration, spiritual healing, and vocal contributions. It features collaborative tracks with house icon Robert Owens.

Function’s first solo album came via Ostgut Ton back in 2013, and he released a long-player in collaboration with Vatican Shadow via Hospital Production the following year.

Existenz LP lands November 29. Leading up until the release date, Function will undertake an album promo tour with select dates, including A/V shows at Berlin Atonal and Rural festival in Japan, and three dates as part of his Bassiani residency.

Meanwhile, you can stream an album teaser below, sourcing from New York’s cable-television era of the ’80/’90s, and showcasing short excerpts of the album in the background.

Tracklisting

01. Sagittarius A (Right Ascension)

02. Pleasure Discipline

03. Growth Cycle (feat. Robert Owens)

04. Ertrinken

05. Zahlensender

06. The Approach

07. Nylon Mood

08. Alphabet City

09. Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell

10. No Entiendes

11. Kurzstrecke

12. Golden Dawn (feat. Stefanie Parnow)

13. Interdimensional Interferenc

14. Distant Paradise

15. Be (feat. Robert Owens)

16. Vampir

17. Downtown 161