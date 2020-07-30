Gaika Shares New EP via Mexico City’s N.A.A.F.I 'Seguridad' EP is available on vinyl and digitally now.

Gaika has put out a new EP on N.A.A.F.I.

Seguridad is a fusion of dancehall, trap, grime, and deconstructed club that Gaika, real name Gaika Tavares, created while on tour in Puerto Escondido, Mexico. It features production from several N.A.A.F.I. family members in the likes of Lao, Zutzut, TAYHANA, Wasted Fates, OMAAR, and Lechuga Zafiro.

Since the release of his debut mixtape, Machine, in 2015, critics have struggled to label Gaika’s music and art. His dark yet magnetic sound evolved through his following releases, including the 2018 EP The Spectacular Empire on Warp Records. Seguridad follows Gaika’s HEATERS 4 THE 2 SEATERS mixtape and his debut album, Basic Volume, for Warp.

Tracklisting



01. Of Saints Ft. TAYHANA

02. Maria Ft. OMAAR

03. Lord Zemel Ft. Lechuga Zafiro

04. Brutal Ft. Zutzut

05. Kingdom of Slums Ft. Lao

06. Iron Cut Ft. Wasted Fates

07. Wolfish Ft. Lao

08. Ecstatica Ft. Debit & Wasted Fates

09. Nine Nights Ft. OMAAR

Seguridad EP is available on vinyl and digitally now. Meanwhile, you can stream it in full below, and order here.

<a href="http://naafi.bandcamp.com/album/seguridad">Seguridad by GAIKA</a>