Gaika Signs to Big Dada for New Album 'Drift' LP is scheduled for September 8 release.

Gaika (born Gaika Tavares) will release a new album on Big Dada Recordings.

Across 14 new tracks, Drift is piece of shape-shifting body of work with hip-hop and club music at its core. It has a psychedelic feel that is formed by incorporating ’90s grunge, dark wave, post-punk, and alt-rock into its tapestry.

We’re told that the album is a representation of the Brixton, London artist’s heritage and environment, in that it features calypso steel pans, gospel vocals, reverberating dub, frenetic rap, and elements of sound design. It’s influenced by Prince, Wu Tang Clan, Massive Attack, John Coltrane, and A$AP Rocky to land on a “gritty, distorted sound pulsating with an unwavering, formidable energy.”

Drift became the term used to describe the collective of people who made this record. Gaika is the central writer and composer but he worked closely with Kidä, also known as Ava Leoncavallo, plus there are contributions from Azekel, Charlie Stacey, Brbko, and The Narrator.

GAIKA’s sound spans from grime, dancehall, R&B, electronic, and beyond, and he often weaves in vital commentary through his lyricism. He first gained attention in 2015 with his debut mixtape, Machine, and has since released a string of projects including BASIC VOLUME on Warp and Seguridad on Mexico’s N.A.A.F.I.

Tracklisting

01. Drift On

02. Piñata

03. Gunz

04. First Among Misfits feat. The Narrator

05. La Vacanza feat. Kidä

06. Sublime

07. Exit to Cisco

08. Lady feat. bbymutha

09. O Vampiro

10. Bonehead Behaviour

11. Vicious Chambers

12. Ultra Scuro

13. And There Goes Another Challenger

14. Less Burners Bigger Hearts feat The Narrator & Azekel

Drift LP is scheduled for September 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Lady” feat. Kida in full via the player below and pre-order here.

Photo: Emanuel Shogbolu