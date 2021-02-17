Gajek Returns to Monkeytown for “Immediately Emotional” New Album 'Very Light Means Less Control' LP is scheduled for March 12 release.

Gajek has unveiled his new album on Monkeytown Records.

On Very Light Means Less Control, Matti Gajek, a Berlin-based experimental artist, explores a more immediate emotional approach than ever before. While still firmly rooted in his fascination with Krautrock aesthetics, it dives headfirst into contemporary synthesizer music.

The record came about as a moody and melodic companion piece to the complex structures of his previous albums, in particular Vitamin D, which was released on Warp artist Chris Clark’s Throttle Records. This time, we’re told, Gajek turns his rhythmic experiments and off-grid production techniques into a “blissful stream of sound that seems to flow without beginning or end, reaching one subtly euphoric climax after the other.”

As its title suggests, Very Light Means Less Control is made up of floating and feathery compositions, but they are still built upon the same unique structures as Gajek’s previous music. It is shaped by the technical knowledge he gained while crafting Vitamin D and at the same time hints at the organic style that characterized ‘17, his previous album for Monkeytown Records released in 2017.

The cover art is a painting by Vienna-based artist Ernst Yohji Jäger. It served as a major inspiration for the making of the record because it radiates the same emotiveness and vibe that entered Very Light Means Less Control, which is to say lighthearted late-night solitude, the joy of discomfort, and romanticism.

Gajek debuted on Monkeytown with 2014’s Restless Shapes. You can read more about him in his XLR8R studio feature here.

Tracklisting



01. Minor Tragedies

02. One Can Only Speculate

03. You Didn’t Call

04. A Few Voices Are Singing Together

05. Memory Effect

06. About The Future

Very Light Means Less Control LP is scheduled for March 12 release. We’ll add public streams and pre-order links as they become available.