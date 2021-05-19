Galcher Lustwerk Drops New Single with Dan Curtin Remix 'Can't Believe' is scheduled for June 4 release.

Galcher Lustwerk has shared Can’t Believe, a new digital single on Ghostly International.

Can’t Believe follows the Cleveland-raised, New York-based producer’s Information LP and corresponding instrumentals album, Information (Redacted), both released on Ghostly. In July, he released his Proof EP, featuring a handful of new tracks recorded in his similar Midwest mindset.

The single is filled with a sense of peace and disillusionment. Lustwerk, who has spoken out about his less than positive experiences in the music industry, rejects the rat race (“saw, it, didn’t want it”) in favor of simply living his life, exchanging the titular phrase with some other pitched-up presence as a woozy synth pattern weaves between the bass and the beat.

The release comes with a remix from Dan Curtin, who arrived in Berlin by way of Lustwerk’s native Ohio. The “I-90 to Infinity” remix is named after the long cross country freeway that runs through Ohio.

Tracklisting

01. Can’t Believe

02. Can’t Believe (Dan Curtin’s I-90 to Infinity Remix)

Can’t Believe is scheduled for June 4 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the original single in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://galcherlustwerk.bandcamp.com/album/cant-believe">Can't Believe by Galcher Lustwerk</a>