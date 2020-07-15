Galcher Lustwerk, Mary Lattimore, Ouri, and Shigeto Next in Ghostly’s ‘Knowledge Share’ Series The session takes place on July 16 at 7pm EDT / 4pm PDT.

Matthew Dear in Ann Arbor by Doug Coombe

Ghostly International, with support from Vans, will continue its Ghostly Knowledge Share series on Thursday, July 16 via Twitch.

The livestream event, covering philosophy, inspiration, and workflow, features a panel discussion between recording artists Galcher Lustwerk, Mary Lattimore, Ouri, and Shigeto, moderated by Veniece Session, a sound engineer, tour manager, and community builder. The session is open to all and it’s free to join.

Ghostly Knowledge Share started in 2017 as a way for the label and its extended family of artists to engage closely with the community. The series has previously been held in Los Angeles, New York, Ann Arbor, and Detroit. Read more about it here.

This latest session takes place on July 16 at 7pm EDT / 4pm PDT. You can RSVP here, and stream live here.