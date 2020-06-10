Galcher Lustwerk Next on Ghostly with New EP, ‘Proof’ 'Proof' EP is scheduled for July 10 release on vinyl and digitally.

Galcher Lustwerk will release a new EP on Ghostly International, titled Proof.

Proof arrives less than a year out from Information, the Cleveland-raised, New York-based producer’s debut on Ghostly. It features a handful of new tracks, recorded in a similar midwest mindset, alongside an uptempo take on “Another Story.”

We’re told that “I Had To Slow It Down” acts almost as a sequel to Information’s “Been A Long Night,” and there’s also a spin on “Speed” by AceMoMA, the rising production duo of AceMo and MoMA Ready. “I think they are definitely carrying the torch in terms of POC in NY dance music, so I wanted to put them on and give their NY style an avenue on here,” Lustwerk says.

In April, Lustwerk released a new EP called 420 as 420. Each of the 16 tracks are four minutes and 20 seconds long, and the EP costs $69 on Bandcamp.

The digital version of Proof includes bonus track “Leave.”

Tracklisting



01. Proof

02. I Had To Slow It Down

03. Graham

04. Another Story (Another Version)

05. Speed (AceMoMa Remix)

06. Leave (Digital Bonus)

Proof EP is scheduled for July 10 release on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream the AceMoMa remix of “Speed” below.