Galcher Lustwerk Signs to Ghostly for New Album 'Information' LP is out November 22.

Galcher Lustwerk will release his new album on Ghostly.

Information is described by the label as “a clandestine rendezvous of half-dreamt nightlifes and smudged club dossiers, redacted like faded memories.” Stylistically, the tracks are certainly in the same realm as Lustwerk’s previous output, but “a noted inclusion of more live drums and jazz saxophone create a new dynamic,” the label adds.

As does a pivot in mindset, he explains: “Being from the midwest and with Ghostly putting it out, I think it’s fitting to cull together my most midwest-minded, ‘hookier’ tracks. I wanted to capture a bittersweet quality that I hear in a lot of other Cleveland producers.”

Since the emergence of 100% GALCHER, his first mixtape in 2013, Lustwerk, a Cleveland-raised, New York-based producer and DJ, has operated in his own lane of low-key hip-house music. Deep, smooth, psychedelic, equally cut for the club, after-hours, night drives, and headphones. He runs the label Lustwerk Music, a home to friends’ work and several of his releases, including the collaborative project Studio OST. In 2017, he issued his debut album, Dark Bliss, via White Material, and the following year shared a 20- track sprawl, 200% GALCHER.

Tracklisting

01. Left In The Dark

02. I See A Dime

03. Another Story

04. Overpay, Overstay

05. Plainview

06. Bit

07. Thermonics

08. Cig Angel

09. Fathomless Irie

10. Been A Long Night

11. Speed

12.Cig Angel (Dance Mix)

Information LP is out November 22.