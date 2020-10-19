Galdre Visions Supergroup Next on Leaving Records 'Galdre Visions' LP is scheduled for October 23 release.

Leaving Records will release a debut EP from Galdre Visions, a supergroup comprised of South Asian-American vocalist and producer Ami Dang; Olive Ardizoni (a.k.a Green-House); Diva Dompé (Yialmelic Frequencies, Diva & The Pearly Gates); and harpist Nailah Hunter.

The four artists were drawn together to remotely create collaborative music reflecting this uncertain moment in history. This transition from negativity to positivity serves as a central theme of the record, which is inspired by Celtic mysticism, outer space, and New Age, we’re told.

“We are going through some extremely difficult times so there is no way that this project has not been influenced by that,” Ardizoni tells XLR8R. “I find that with writing music during difficult times you don’t really become aware, sonically, of the impact of that time until you listen to it way down the road. Writing this kind of music has always been a means of transmuting my pain into joy so that the listener can experience that by proxy.”

Streaming below, closer “The Sun Will Rise Again” glistens and ends the record on a positively ebullient note of optimism. It’s described by the Los Angeles label as a “transcendent vision of hope and things to come.”

According to Ardizoni, the track “acknowledges and validates the feeling of melancholy that comes from experiencing this suffering while being able to maintain the awareness that it will be better again some day.”

Tracklisting



01. Living Space Station (Bad Dream)

02. Super Passiflora

03. Moon Ferns

04. The Sun Will Rise Again

Galdre Visions is scheduled for October 23 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Sun Will Rise Again” and pre-order the record here.