Galtier’s Debut Album Next on Mexico’s Infinite Machine

Jiah Wells, better known as Galtier, will release his debut album on Mexico’s Infinite Machine in September.

Pulchra Es Elementis, which translates to “elements are beautiful” in Latin, reflects the Bristol producer’s belief that “there is grace in all of life’s aspects.” Whereas his earlier work, including two outings on Infinite Machine, soundtracks hypothetical, off-planet words, this full-length turns the focus inwards, towards Wells’ “own emotional constellation,” his evolving spirituality, and his attempts to tap into planes of existence beyond the tangible. We’re told to expect nine tracks of percussive club music.

Borrowing heavily from techno, UK bass, dancehall, and ambient, Galtier’s music is like a utilises impactful, “Blade Runner soundtrack with drums,” he says. A strong internet in rhythm and percussion, coupled with a love for 1980s science fiction, help sculpt his compositions into imaginative, thematic electronic tracks. He helms the Nostro Hood System label.

The record is the Mexican label’s first vinyl release in three years.

Tracklisting

01. Crystalised Larva

02. Wilfull Saviour

03. Bruised, But Not Broken

04. U Were, U Are & What U Will Be

05. Pulchra Es Elementis

06. Phantasiai

07. Cavernam (feat. Superficie)

08. (U Are) Beautiful

09. Shine Forth

Pulchra Es Elementis LP is scheduled for September 24 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Phantasiai” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://infinitemachine.bandcamp.com/album/im089-galtier-pulchra-es-elementis">IM089 – Galtier – Pulchra Es Elementis by Infinite Machine</a>