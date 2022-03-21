Gene On Earth’s Second Album is Incoming 'Time On The Vine' LP is scheduled for June 3 release.

Gene On Earth will release his second album, Time on the Vine, in June.

After being marooned in a small beach town in Brazil at the start of the pandemic, California-born Gene On Earth eventually made it home to Berlin, Germany. And, as the reality of the global situation sunk in, he set to work on his second album—a follow on from 2019’s Local Fuzz. He began by gathering an “arsenal of samples” and locked himself away in his studio, working an obsessive daily rhythm waylaid only by a nasty bout of covid.

The goal, he told was Resident Advisor, was to go outside of his comfort zone genre-wise, while simultaneously honing further in on the sound and mood he loves: positive, melodic, functional, and at times psychedelic.

The result is an album that’s “breezy yet assured,” comprising nine wonky minimal rhythms that are as feel good as they are fun, “a perfect antidote to the long and waning pandemic that birthed them,” Limousine Dream, the label behind them, explains.

Alongside the announcement, Gene On Earth has shared “Pinseeker” which is built for the dancefloor despite its chewy, melodic core. “Combining tripping effects and memorable melodies spun over a driving core, ‘Pinseeker’ is one of the centrepieces of the album,” he says. “It’s a track that I tested and revised numerous times until it became a complete dancefloor tune.”

Time on the Vine follows Limousine Dream’s 2021 compilation, The Sound Of Limo, and Gene On Earth’s 2020 EP, The Juggler.

Tracklisting



01. Snooze Operator

02. The City Special

03. Time Optimist

04. Pinseeker

05. Studio Dobra

06. To Bleep Or not To Bleep

07. Chuggy Elements

08. Flux Deluxe

09. Aston Martinez

Time on the Vine LP is scheduled for June 3 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Pinseeker” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://geneonearth.bandcamp.com/album/time-on-the-vine">Time On The Vine by Gene On Earth</a>