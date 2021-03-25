Georgia Anne Muldrow Delivers New Album of Hip-Hop Beatscapes There's also an NFT charity auction for album artwork by Breeze Yoko.

Photo | Antoinette A. Brock

Georgia Anne Muldrow has unveiled a new album, VWETO III.

VWETO III, the third instalment of Muldrow’s VWETO series, which she launched In 2010, is intended for movement.

Unlike albums with other titles released under Muldrow’s own name, or the outré jazz of her Jyoti alias, VWETO is a space for deep hip-hop beatscapes. Muldrow recorded, mixed, and mastered the record, which is largely instrumental, with occasional vocals from singer Shana Jensen and rapper Ayun Basa. Although essentially a beat tape, VWETO III works as an album due to Muldrow’s “rich musicality and expansively adventurous scope,” we’re told.

Sonically, the album encompasses “low-slung gnarly funk, psychedelic cosmic slop, wigged out left-field, retro synth jams, jazzy afro-futurism, and uplifting soul.” It’s to be played “when you birth yourself back outside after a long introspective period to get the things you need,” Muldrow explains.

The cover image is by Cape Town artist Breeze Yoko, a Cape Town-based multidisciplinary visual artist specialising in urban art and video, which he originally made as a backdrop to Muldrow’s performance at King Kong in Johannesburg, South Africa.

VWETO III will be released in partnership between FORESEEN Entertainment and Georgia’s own Epistrophik Peach Sound imprint. In collaboration with FORESEEN, Muldrow has launched an online auction for one NFT of the album and its artwork. Bidding ends on May 21 when the album is released, with half of the proceeds going to Critical Resistance. The piece is available for auction on OpenSea and Rarible.

Tracklisting



01. Old Jack Swings

02. Synthmania Rock

03. Ayun Vegas

04. Passin Ouuut!

05. Slave Revoltalleyway Boom

06. Unforgetable

07. Throwback Baps

08. Slow Drag

09. Shana’s Back

10. Mufaro’s Garden

11. Love Call Groove

12. Ghostride 21716

13. Boom Bap Is My Homegirl

14. Action Groove

15. Grungepiece

16. Afro AF

17. Yoself

VWETO III LP is scheduled for May 21 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Mufaro’s Garden” in full via the player below, and pre-order the album here.

<a href="https://georgiaannemuldrow.bandcamp.com/album/vweto-iii">VWETO III by Georgia Anne Muldrow</a>