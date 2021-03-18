Georgia’s Cunabear Delivers Mixtape of Woozy, Psychedelic Rap
'STEEL-TIPPED BEAR’S CLAW!' is scheduled for March 20 release.
Cunabear, an artist based in Savannah, Georgia, has unveiled a mixtape of jazzy, psychedelic rap.
Sometime between late 2018 and early 2019, Cunabear subscribed to his first Patreon account, where he acquired beats from Steel Tipped Dove, “an awesome producer, engineer, and all around kind person,” Cunabear explains, based in Brooklyn, New York. He downloaded the beats and challenged himself to write to as many of them as possible, just to develop his writing. The first song he wrote, “PEEL”, landed on a compilation in 2020, and now he’s offering up a slow-cooked refinement of his other favourites.
Cunabear, born in Richmond, Virginia, is a rapper, producer, illustrator, painter and multi-instrumentalist. His music is a powerful fusion of jazzy, boom-bap hip-hop with intimate lyrics and psychedelic atmospheres. He forms part of BearTooth, a multi-genre DIY music and artwork collective.
Tracklisting
01. BIOLOGY
02. CURSE
03. BANQUET
04. PEEL
05. LIFELONG
06. DUCHESS
07. PEACHES
08. CASTLE
09. JIRAIYA
STEEL-TIPPED BEAR’S CLAW! is scheduled for March 20 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “CURSE,” “PEEL,” and “PEACHES” in full via the player below.