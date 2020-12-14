Georgia’s Gacha Bakradze Unveils New Album of Luscious IDM 'Obscure Languages' LP is scheduled for January 22 release.

Hailing from Tbilisi, Bakradze is one of Georgia’s leading electronic music exponents. He has become something of a mainstay of Belgian label Apollo, a sub-label of R&S Records, and he runs Transfigured Time. In 2018, he released Word Color, his exceptional debut album.

Obscure Languages is described by Lapsus, the Barcelona label behind the release, as a “sound continuation” of Word Color, with a “powerful narrative at its core.” It delves into the world of cinematic soundscapes, replete with microscopic details and fragments that showcase Bakradze’s luscious IDM style audio palette, laced with ambient, avant-techno, and bass.

Tracklisting



A1. Indivisible

A2. Thank You For This Upload

A3. Driver

A4. Frame

B1. Impression

B2. Lift

B3. Lead

B4. Endless Tool

B5. Slow Heart

Obscure Languages LP is scheduled for January 22 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Indivisible” and “Endless Tool” below.

