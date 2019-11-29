Gerard Hanson (a.k.a Convextion) Returns with Second E.R.P. Album 'Exomoon' LP is coming on December 2 via Forgotten Future.

Gerard Hanson (a.k.a Convextion) will release a new album as E.R.P., titled Exomoon.

As is customary for the Texan-born artist, there’s little information or fanfare about the release. All that’s known is that it’s his second album as E.R.P., following 2018’s Afterimage, also on Forgotten Future. He launched the alias in 1996.

Hanson has previously released two albums as Convextion.

Earlier this year, Hanson contributed a track, “Drawing Machine,” to XLR8R+ alongside DVS1 and Vladislav Delay.

Tracklisting

A1. Searchlight

A2. Lost Colony

B1. Ice Mine

B2. Moon Miner’s Plight

C1. Blockade

C2. Beacon Monitor System

D1. Light Of S.A.M.

D2. Rescue

Exomoon LP is coming on December 2. Meanwhile, you can stream clips over at Hardwax.