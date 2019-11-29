Gerard Hanson (a.k.a Convextion) Returns with Second E.R.P. Album
'Exomoon' LP is coming on December 2 via Forgotten Future.
Gerard Hanson (a.k.a Convextion) will release a new album as E.R.P., titled Exomoon.
As is customary for the Texan-born artist, there’s little information or fanfare about the release. All that’s known is that it’s his second album as E.R.P., following 2018’s Afterimage, also on Forgotten Future. He launched the alias in 1996.
Hanson has previously released two albums as Convextion.
Earlier this year, Hanson contributed a track, “Drawing Machine,” to XLR8R+ alongside DVS1 and Vladislav Delay.
Tracklisting
A1. Searchlight
A2. Lost Colony
B1. Ice Mine
B2. Moon Miner’s Plight
C1. Blockade
C2. Beacon Monitor System
D1. Light Of S.A.M.
D2. Rescue
Exomoon LP is coming on December 2. Meanwhile, you can stream clips over at Hardwax.