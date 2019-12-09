German Label Blaq Numbers Unveils 20-Track Charity Compilation 'Stumblin' Around The Christmas Tree' is available on December 11.

Blaq Numbers will release a new digital compilation for charity, titled Stumblin’ Around The Christmas Tree.

Stumblin’ Around The Christmas Tree is the first edition of the BLAQXMAS series, and establishes an annual tradition for the Leipzig, Germany-based label to raise some money for charity. It spans house, downbeat, instrumental hip-hop, and Italo, and all proceeds will go towards the local children’s charity Bärenherz. Duktus, Tilman, 2XM, and many more have contributed tracks.

Artwork comes from Pointless Illustrations.

“Special thanks go out to all the amazing artists who came together for this huge release, Herb LF for his mastering work, and Pointless Illustrations for Theo, the drunken Christmas tree,” the label adds.

Tracklisitng



01. Letherette “Sallam”

02. Donnie Moustaki “Arcade Night With The Boys

03. Duktus “In Love Again”

04. Logidy “Wavin’ Thru”

05. Tech Supprt “It’s Alright”

06. Luvless “The Healing”

07. Wild Reflection “Wu Wear”

08. Slamb “Lost & Found”

09. Tilman “If You Know What’s Up”

10. Last Nubian “Give You Up” (Claire)

11. Explorer Of The Humankind “It’s Gonna Be Alright”

12. Donald Dust “Haus Shannon” (Real Love Video Games)

13. Kolja Gerstenberg “But”

14. Meowsn’ “Robbery Expert”

15. 2XM “Liquefy”

16. DJ Safeword “Jodeci”

17. Rhode & Brown “Moon Bells”‘

18. Marco Lazovic “Euphoria”

19. DJ Psychiatre “Lonely Samples”

20. Lootbeg “Abductee”

Stumblin’ Around The Christmas Tree is available on December 11 here, with clips below.



