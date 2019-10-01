Ghostly Welcomes Chicago-based duo DRAMA "Hold On" is available now.

Photo Zoe Rain

Ghostly has welcomed DRAMA for a new single ahead of an album debut next year.

DRAMA is the collaboration of producer Na’el Shehade and vocalist Via Rosa. Together, they blur the lines between R&B and dance-pop.

“Hold On” showcases the duality of the Chicago-based duo, contrasting vulnerability and self-reliance. “For me, it’s an anthem. It’s what anyone’s friends would say if the love of their life left them,” notes Rosa. “It’s a reminder for myself to keep loving.” Shehade’s production is crisp, catchy, bright, and buoyant.

Since 2014, DRAMA have self-released EPs Gallows (2016) and Lies After Love (2018), and they’ve gone on to support the likes of Jungle, Poolside, and SG Lewis.

“Hold On” is available now, streaming below, with an album coming next year.