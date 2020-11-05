Gidge Premiere New Album With an Audio-Visual Stream The live album stream kicks off today at 12 p.m. PST.

Today, Gidge—the Swedish duo consisting of Ludvig Stolterman and Jonatan Nilsson—will stream an audio-visual premiere of their new album, New Light.

New Light is the duo’s second LP proper, following 2014’s Autumn Bells, although, they also released album-length efforts in 206 (Lulin), and 2017 (LNLNN), all of which dropped via Atomnation. New Light will also land on the Dutch label tomorrow, November 6, on vinyl and digitally.

Ahead of the release, the duo are hosting an audio-visual premiere to give fans the chance to experience the album in its entirety first, to the backdrop of dedicated, soothing visuals.

You can watch the stream via the player below, or over at YouTube, with the LP available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

1. Quasar

2. New Light

3. Stone|Shell

4. Perimeter

5. The Cascades

6. Rotate Into Form

7. Over

8. Always Unfolding

9. Seems To Be Getting Closer