Gigi Masin Pays Tribute to Late Wife on New Album 'Vahiné' LP is scheduled for November 11 release.

Gigi Masin will release a new album next month.

On Vahinè, an album of “beautiful and distinct music,” the Italian ambient artist pays tribute to his late wife, who sadly passed away last year. The record spans six tracks of emotive, jazz-leaning ambient and experimental, and it will launch Alessia Avallone’s new label, Language of Sound.

Referring to the conception of the album, Masin explains:

“I was watching this documentary [about women dancers in Tahiti], it was almost four in the morning, but I couldn’t sleep; I was in front of the television for hours, my wife had passed away the day before, and I was watching hands and arms swaying.”

“I told myself that maybe it’s so, at the end of the road it’s possible to realize dreams, and I’m sure that she is finally able to dance like never before, and is able to move without any impediment, with no suffering, free to make all the movements that she couldn’t make for so long, turning to me with a smile and a wink.”

Language of Sound is also a management company founded in 2017, with artists like Ron Trent, Lyra Pramuk, Huerco S., Paquita Gordon, and Soundwalk Collective.

Born and raised in Venice, Italy, Masin is among the most quietly innovative and singular artists working across experimental and ambient music, but it’s only in the last decade that people have cottoned on to his work. For more information on him, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Marilene (Somewhere in Texas)

02. Barumini

03. Shadye

04. Malvina

05. Valerie Crossing

06. Vahiné

Vahiné LP is scheduled for November 11 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Marilene (Somewhere in Texas)” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

